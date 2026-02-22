Comparing Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) & TH International (NASDAQ:THCH)

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) and TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Dutch Bros and TH International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dutch Bros 4.87% 9.56% 2.82% TH International -25.22% N/A -17.98%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dutch Bros and TH International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dutch Bros $1.64 billion 4.91 $79.84 million $0.64 76.31 TH International $190.59 million N/A -$57.32 million ($1.43) -1.23

Dutch Bros has higher revenue and earnings than TH International. TH International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dutch Bros, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Dutch Bros shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of TH International shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.4% of Dutch Bros shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Dutch Bros has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TH International has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Dutch Bros and TH International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dutch Bros 0 4 17 1 2.86 TH International 1 0 0 0 1.00

Dutch Bros currently has a consensus target price of $77.05, suggesting a potential upside of 57.76%. Given Dutch Bros’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dutch Bros is more favorable than TH International.

Summary

Dutch Bros beats TH International on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands. Dutch Bros Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon.

About TH International

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers brewed tea, coffee, milk tea, lemonade, hot chocolate, and coffee drinks. It is also involved in franchise related business. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

