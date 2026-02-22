Head-To-Head Comparison: Resolute Holdings Management (NYSE:RHLD) versus Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD)

Resolute Holdings Management (NYSE:RHLD – Get Free Report) and Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Get Resolute Holdings Management alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Resolute Holdings Management and Applied Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resolute Holdings Management 1 0 0 0 1.00 Applied Digital 1 0 12 2 3.00

Applied Digital has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.41%. Given Applied Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than Resolute Holdings Management.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resolute Holdings Management 23.82% -646.55% 9.94% Applied Digital -43.49% -13.53% -4.16%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Resolute Holdings Management and Applied Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Resolute Holdings Management and Applied Digital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resolute Holdings Management $344.35 million 4.70 $110.26 million ($0.49) -388.12 Applied Digital $144.19 million 56.31 -$231.07 million ($0.54) -53.78

Resolute Holdings Management has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Digital. Resolute Holdings Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.7% of Applied Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 51.2% of Resolute Holdings Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Applied Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Applied Digital beats Resolute Holdings Management on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Resolute Holdings Management

(Get Free Report)

Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. operates as an alternative asset management platform company. The company was incorporated in 2024 and is based in New York, New York.

About Applied Digital

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Holdings Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Holdings Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.