Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Raised to $308.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $290.00 to $308.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $263.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $228.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.09.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $284.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.42 and its 200 day moving average is $240.17. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $178.29 and a one year high of $288.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.48%.The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,540 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.07, for a total transaction of $998,527.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,542,049.51. The trade was a 13.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.31, for a total value of $784,292.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,482,112.23. The trade was a 14.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 7,679 shares of company stock worth $2,132,403 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 12.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 17.5% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — Clean Harbors reported stronger-than-expected Q4 revenue and EPS (record revenue cited) and management highlighted PFAS-related growth and ongoing operational investments, which underpins the upbeat near-term narrative. Q4 Earnings Transcript

Q4 results beat expectations — Clean Harbors reported stronger-than-expected Q4 revenue and EPS (record revenue cited) and management highlighted PFAS-related growth and ongoing operational investments, which underpins the upbeat near-term narrative. Positive Sentiment: Analysts lifting targets — Needham raised its price target to $308 and maintained a Buy rating after strong Q4 results, signaling institutional confidence in earnings momentum. Needham Price Target Raise

Analysts lifting targets — Needham raised its price target to $308 and maintained a Buy rating after strong Q4 results, signaling institutional confidence in earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $291 (Equal Weight), reflecting revised valuations after the earnings print. This adds incremental analyst support to the stock. Wells Fargo Price Target

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $291 (Equal Weight), reflecting revised valuations after the earnings print. This adds incremental analyst support to the stock. Positive Sentiment: Acquisition announced — Clean Harbors agreed to buy Depot Connect International’s Industrial and Rail Services business for about $130M, expanding industrial services exposure and potentially accelerating revenue/EBITDA contribution. Depot Connect Acquisition

Acquisition announced — Clean Harbors agreed to buy Depot Connect International’s Industrial and Rail Services business for about $130M, expanding industrial services exposure and potentially accelerating revenue/EBITDA contribution. Neutral Sentiment: Investor outreach — Clean Harbors will present at the Raymond James conference on March 3, offering additional management access that could clarify strategy and guide sentiment. Conference Participation

Investor outreach — Clean Harbors will present at the Raymond James conference on March 3, offering additional management access that could clarify strategy and guide sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/valuation coverage and deep dives — Several post-earnings write-ups explore CLH’s valuation, buybacks, fleet investment and PFAS growth; useful for investors but not immediate catalysts. Valuation Analysis

Analyst/valuation coverage and deep dives — Several post-earnings write-ups explore CLH’s valuation, buybacks, fleet investment and PFAS growth; useful for investors but not immediate catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — Multiple senior insiders sold stock this week: Director John R. Welch sold 750 shares (SEC filing), CFO Eric Dugas sold 2,788 shares (~14.9% reduction in his position), and EVP Sharon Gabriel sold 3,540 shares (~13.2% reduction). Large insider sales can signal portfolio rebalancing or raise governance/conviction questions. Welch SEC Filing Dugas SEC Filing Gabriel SEC Filing

Insider selling — Multiple senior insiders sold stock this week: Director John R. Welch sold 750 shares (SEC filing), CFO Eric Dugas sold 2,788 shares (~14.9% reduction in his position), and EVP Sharon Gabriel sold 3,540 shares (~13.2% reduction). Large insider sales can signal portfolio rebalancing or raise governance/conviction questions. Negative Sentiment: Mixed/Lower analyst estimates from Zacks — Zacks cut several near-term and FY estimates (including FY2027 down notably), which could temper expectations and limit upside until guidance clarity is provided.

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

