Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) CFO Sells $256,154.50 in Stock

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) CFO Jean Franchi sold 4,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $256,154.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 78,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,732.64. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Disc Medicine Stock Performance
Shares of IRON opened at $61.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 23.45 and a quick ratio of 23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.88. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $30.82 and a one year high of $99.50.
Key Headlines Impacting Disc Medicine
Here are the key news stories impacting Disc Medicine this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying — large funds (JPMorgan, BVF, Jennison, Perceptive, RA Capital) added or established sizable positions in Q4, showing continued institutional interest that can underpin liquidity and longer‑term support. MarketBeat IRON – institutional trading
- Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald buy rating remains — at least one buy‑side analyst maintained/affirmed a constructive view, which may limit downside if pipeline updates turn positive. Disc Medicine (IRON) Receives a Buy from Cantor Fitzgerald
- Neutral Sentiment: Company will pursue standard U.S. approval after FDA denied a fast‑track designation — keeps the program alive but implies a longer, less certain path to market. Disc Medicine eyes standard US approval for drug after FDA denies fast-track nod
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest shows zero shares / 0.0 days‑to‑cover — this is almost certainly a data/reporting anomaly and not meaningful evidence of changed short pressure. (No article link available.)
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory setback — coverage highlights an FDA Complete Response Letter (CRL) that raises questions about the APOLLO study and the lead bitopertin program; this is the primary near‑term negative catalyst. Disc Medicine: Downgrading As CRL Puts APOLLO Study Into Question Valuation Check After FDA Complete Response Letter
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — CFO Jean Franchi disclosed multiple recent sales (e.g., 4,075 and 7,081 shares) and other insiders (including John Quisel) sold shares recently; concentrated insider selling can spook shorter‑term holders. SEC Filing – Insider Transactions Disc Medicine Insider Sells John Quisel Sells 13,264 Shares
- Negative Sentiment: Shareholder litigation risk — Pomerantz LLP has opened an investor investigation which raises the prospect of lawsuits or disclosures that could add legal and reputational risk. Pomerantz investor alert
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst cuts and target trims — HC Wainwright lowered multi‑quarter and multi‑year EPS forecasts and Wells Fargo and BMO reduced targets/expectations, increasing downward pressure on consensus valuation. MarketBeat IRON – analyst note summary BMO Lowers Expectations for Disc Medicine Wells Fargo Lowers Disc Medicine Price Target
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IRON shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Disc Medicine from $86.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $109.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.82.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Disc Medicine
About Disc Medicine
Disc Medicine, Inc (NASDAQ: IRON) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that restore normal cellular function in severe genetic and acquired diseases. The company employs a chemistry-driven approach to identify small molecules that selectively modulate RNA-binding proteins or splicing regulatory pathways. By leveraging proprietary screening and medicinal chemistry platforms, Disc Medicine aims to address diseases with high unmet medical needs and limited treatment options.
The company’s pipeline is anchored by lead programs targeting neuromuscular and hematological disorders.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Disc Medicine
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- Gold $5,000: The 2026 Gold & Silver Summit is LIVE March 4
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- This makes me furious
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.