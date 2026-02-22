Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) CFO Sells $256,154.50 in Stock

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) CFO Jean Franchi sold 4,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $256,154.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 78,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,732.64. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of IRON opened at $61.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 23.45 and a quick ratio of 23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.88. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $30.82 and a one year high of $99.50.

Key Headlines Impacting Disc Medicine

Here are the key news stories impacting Disc Medicine this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRON. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 8.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IRON shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Disc Medicine from $86.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $109.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Disc Medicine

About Disc Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc (NASDAQ: IRON) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that restore normal cellular function in severe genetic and acquired diseases. The company employs a chemistry-driven approach to identify small molecules that selectively modulate RNA-binding proteins or splicing regulatory pathways. By leveraging proprietary screening and medicinal chemistry platforms, Disc Medicine aims to address diseases with high unmet medical needs and limited treatment options.

The company’s pipeline is anchored by lead programs targeting neuromuscular and hematological disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.