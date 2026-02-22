Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RYTM

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,458 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $8,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 956.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $2,047,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $3,073,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $13,105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 13,369 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 4,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $444,025.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,190,445.12. This trade represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $371,850.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 20,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,354. This trade represents a 13.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,003 shares of company stock worth $2,589,015. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Key Rhythm Pharmaceuticals News

Positive Sentiment: RBC/ Royal Bank initiated coverage and/or upgraded RYTM with an outperform/moderate-buy stance, bringing renewed institutional attention and a formal buy-style endorsement that can support near-term demand. RBC initiates coverage

RBC/ Royal Bank initiated coverage and/or upgraded RYTM with an outperform/moderate-buy stance, bringing renewed institutional attention and a formal buy-style endorsement that can support near-term demand. Positive Sentiment: Several sell-side firms have raised price targets and reiterated buy/overweight ratings (Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, Citizens/JMP, UBS, TD Cowen), reinforcing a bullish consensus and higher upside expectations. MarketBeat analyst roundup

Several sell-side firms have raised price targets and reiterated buy/overweight ratings (Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, Citizens/JMP, UBS, TD Cowen), reinforcing a bullish consensus and higher upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Operational narrative improving: a Yahoo Finance piece highlights Imcivree revenue ramp and updated management targets — if execution continues, this supports medium-term revenue growth that underpins analyst optimism. Imcivree revenue and targets

Operational narrative improving: a Yahoo Finance piece highlights Imcivree revenue ramp and updated management targets — if execution continues, this supports medium-term revenue growth that underpins analyst optimism. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks moved coverage from “strong sell” to “hold” and flagged RYTM as positioned to potentially beat upcoming earnings — these are watchpoints that reduce perceived downside but are not immediate catalysts without reported results. Zacks coverage and earnings outlook

Zacks moved coverage from “strong sell” to “hold” and flagged RYTM as positioned to potentially beat upcoming earnings — these are watchpoints that reduce perceived downside but are not immediate catalysts without reported results. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by CFO Hunter C. Smith: filings show sales of several thousand shares (transactions reported for Feb. 17 and Feb. 19 at ~ $101 per share). While the amounts are a small percentage of his total holding, such sales can trigger near-term selling pressure or investor concern about insider conviction. CFO sale disclosure

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Rhythm Pharmaceuticals this week:

Shares of RYTM opened at $99.78 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $122.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 2.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on RYTM. Oppenheimer downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing targeted therapies for rare genetic diseases of obesity and metabolic dysfunction. The company’s research focuses on the melanocortin‐4 receptor (MC4R) pathway, which plays a central role in regulating appetite, energy expenditure and body weight. Using proprietary peptide technology, Rhythm aims to provide precision treatments to patients with specific genetic variants that disrupt normal weight regulation.

The company’s lead investigational product, setmelanotide, is a selective MC4R agonist designed to restore signaling in patients with deficiencies in genes such as POMC, LEPR and PCSK1.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.