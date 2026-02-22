Dynatrace’s (DT) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DT. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $47.00 price target on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.52.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Dynatrace stock opened at $35.39 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.55%.The business had revenue of $515.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dynatrace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.670-1.690 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 7,505 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $339,751.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,034.75. This trade represents a 45.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 7,843 shares of company stock worth $354,744 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 719.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,340,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444,262 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,858,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1,201.7% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,888,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,373 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 14,648,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,990 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 123,910.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,881,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company’s engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

Featured Stories

