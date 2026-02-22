EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Buys New Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 38,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,368,000. IQVIA comprises 1.8% of EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Get IQVIA alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,555,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $560,379,000 after buying an additional 19,573 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 22.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,126,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $492,659,000 after purchasing an additional 581,157 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 12.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,314,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $421,257,000 after purchasing an additional 253,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 27.3% in the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,002,000 after purchasing an additional 413,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE:IQV opened at $165.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $247.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.61 and a 200-day moving average of $208.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.34%.The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.550-12.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $273.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IQV

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA’s principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.