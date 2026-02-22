Garmin Ltd. $GRMN Shares Sold by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,180 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $52,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Garmin alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,197,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,973,044,000 after buying an additional 499,235 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 6.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,892,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,229,810,000 after purchasing an additional 356,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,606,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $958,405,000 after purchasing an additional 59,321 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the second quarter valued at about $410,304,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Garmin by 0.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,419,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $296,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Garmin News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Garmin this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Longbow Research raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Garmin from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Garmin from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a $240.00 price objective on Garmin in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GRMN

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.76, for a total transaction of $257,853.96. Following the sale, the director owned 7,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,151.84. The trade was a 11.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total transaction of $103,181.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 28,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,136,600.08. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 18,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,798,628 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Performance

NYSE GRMN opened at $248.65 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $169.26 and a 1 year high of $261.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 22.96%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Garmin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.350-9.350 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 41.86%.

Garmin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. is a technology company best known for designing and manufacturing navigation, communication and information devices that leverage global positioning system (GPS) technology. The company serves a diverse set of markets including consumer fitness and wearables, automotive navigation, aviation avionics, marine electronics and outdoor handheld devices. Garmin’s products combine hardware, mapping and software services to deliver location-aware solutions for personal, recreational and professional uses.

Garmin’s product lineup includes wearable fitness and multisport watches (Forerunner, Fenix, Venu), cycling computers and accessories (Edge, Varia), handheld and handheld-mounted GPS devices for outdoor activities, automotive and portable navigation units, marine chartplotters and fishfinders, and certified avionics for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.