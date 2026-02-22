Insider Selling: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) CFO Sells $444,025.10 in Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) CFO Hunter Smith sold 4,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $444,025.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 110,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,190,445.12. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ RYTM opened at $99.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 2.00. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $122.20.
Key Stories Impacting Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Here are the key news stories impacting Rhythm Pharmaceuticals this week:
- Positive Sentiment: RBC/ Royal Bank initiated coverage and/or upgraded RYTM with an outperform/moderate-buy stance, bringing renewed institutional attention and a formal buy-style endorsement that can support near-term demand. RBC initiates coverage
- Positive Sentiment: Several sell-side firms have raised price targets and reiterated buy/overweight ratings (Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, Citizens/JMP, UBS, TD Cowen), reinforcing a bullish consensus and higher upside expectations. MarketBeat analyst roundup
- Positive Sentiment: Operational narrative improving: a Yahoo Finance piece highlights Imcivree revenue ramp and updated management targets — if execution continues, this supports medium-term revenue growth that underpins analyst optimism. Imcivree revenue and targets
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks moved coverage from “strong sell” to “hold” and flagged RYTM as positioned to potentially beat upcoming earnings — these are watchpoints that reduce perceived downside but are not immediate catalysts without reported results. Zacks coverage and earnings outlook
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by CFO Hunter C. Smith: filings show sales of several thousand shares (transactions reported for Feb. 17 and Feb. 19 at ~ $101 per share). While the amounts are a small percentage of his total holding, such sales can trigger near-term selling pressure or investor concern about insider conviction. CFO sale disclosure
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,996,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,313 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,666,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,618,000 after buying an additional 985,478 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,493.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 979,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,938,000 after buying an additional 918,212 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 783,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,513,000 after buying an additional 639,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $60,417,000.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing targeted therapies for rare genetic diseases of obesity and metabolic dysfunction. The company’s research focuses on the melanocortin‐4 receptor (MC4R) pathway, which plays a central role in regulating appetite, energy expenditure and body weight. Using proprietary peptide technology, Rhythm aims to provide precision treatments to patients with specific genetic variants that disrupt normal weight regulation.
The company’s lead investigational product, setmelanotide, is a selective MC4R agonist designed to restore signaling in patients with deficiencies in genes such as POMC, LEPR and PCSK1.
