Insider Selling: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) CFO Sells $444,025.10 in Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) CFO Hunter Smith sold 4,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $444,025.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 110,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,190,445.12. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $99.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 2.00. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $122.20.

Positive Sentiment: RBC/ Royal Bank initiated coverage and/or upgraded RYTM with an outperform/moderate-buy stance, bringing renewed institutional attention and a formal buy-style endorsement that can support near-term demand. RBC initiates coverage

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RYTM. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,996,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,313 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,666,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,618,000 after buying an additional 985,478 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,493.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 979,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,938,000 after buying an additional 918,212 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 783,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,513,000 after buying an additional 639,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $60,417,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing targeted therapies for rare genetic diseases of obesity and metabolic dysfunction. The company’s research focuses on the melanocortin‐4 receptor (MC4R) pathway, which plays a central role in regulating appetite, energy expenditure and body weight. Using proprietary peptide technology, Rhythm aims to provide precision treatments to patients with specific genetic variants that disrupt normal weight regulation.

The company’s lead investigational product, setmelanotide, is a selective MC4R agonist designed to restore signaling in patients with deficiencies in genes such as POMC, LEPR and PCSK1.

