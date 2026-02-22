Apple Inc. $AAPL Stake Lessened by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,494 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.1% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. raised its holdings in Apple by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 3,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 4.6% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in Apple by 17.9% in the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 397,834 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,301,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Apple by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,426,605 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $363,256,000 after buying an additional 465,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Apple from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 1st. Finally, CLSA increased their price target on Apple from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $264.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.00 and a 200 day moving average of $257.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $288.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The business had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.15%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

