JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $155.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company's stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citic Securities raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.53.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $122.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.26. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $168.08. The stock has a market cap of $81.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $27.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 234.84%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.920-9.920 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

In related news, Director Egon Durban sold 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total transaction of $9,806,520.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,172,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,935,755.36. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,957,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,715,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,852,450,000 after buying an additional 265,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $939,808,000 after acquiring an additional 108,011 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,301,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,904,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $725,586,000 after acquiring an additional 771,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

