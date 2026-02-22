JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 129,510 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129,510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.53% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $150,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 10.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 12,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 96,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho set a $305.00 target price on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 5,447 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.87, for a total transaction of $1,568,027.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 14,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,524.17. The trade was a 27.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.62, for a total value of $1,154,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 52,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,224,993.62. The trade was a 7.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 28,654 shares of company stock worth $8,212,829 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

More Applied Industrial Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Industrial Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised Q4 2027 EPS to $3.22 from $3.16, a meaningful bump that suggests stronger late‑year profitability expectations and supports multiple expansion. MarketBeat AIT

Zacks raised Q4 2027 EPS to $3.22 from $3.16, a meaningful bump that suggests stronger late‑year profitability expectations and supports multiple expansion. Positive Sentiment: Zacks increased Q4 2026 EPS to $2.82 (from $2.79) and raised Q1 2027 to $2.79 (from $2.77), reinforcing a view of modestly improving sequential earnings into the company’s fiscal second half. MarketBeat AIT

Zacks increased Q4 2026 EPS to $2.82 (from $2.79) and raised Q1 2027 to $2.79 (from $2.77), reinforcing a view of modestly improving sequential earnings into the company’s fiscal second half. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks made very small adjustments (Q2 2027 to $2.69 from $2.68; Q2 2028 to $3.00 from $2.99) — immaterial individually but part of an overall refinement of their model. MarketBeat AIT

Zacks made very small adjustments (Q2 2027 to $2.69 from $2.68; Q2 2028 to $3.00 from $2.99) — immaterial individually but part of an overall refinement of their model. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks trimmed Q1 2028 slightly to $3.02 from $3.03 — a de minimis change that likely won’t move fundamentals on its own. MarketBeat AIT

Zacks trimmed Q1 2028 slightly to $3.02 from $3.03 — a de minimis change that likely won’t move fundamentals on its own. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut Q3 2027 EPS to $2.81 from $2.90 and lowered Q3 2026 to $2.62 from $2.69, signalling potential softness in mid‑year demand that could pressure near‑term results. MarketBeat AIT

Zacks cut Q3 2027 EPS to $2.81 from $2.90 and lowered Q3 2026 to $2.62 from $2.69, signalling potential softness in mid‑year demand that could pressure near‑term results. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed its FY2028 EPS view to $12.63 from $12.70 — a small downward revision to the longer‑term outlook that slightly reduces upside in modeled valuation. MarketBeat AIT

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $281.58 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.96 and a fifty-two week high of $296.70. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.20.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-10.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.41%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AIT, is a leading distributor of industrial products and services. The company offers a comprehensive range of bearings, power transmission components, fluid power products, industrial rubber products, and automation solutions. Through its network of distribution centers and branch locations, Applied Industrial Technologies serves diverse end markets including manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, food and beverage, and wastewater treatment.

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Applied Industrial Technologies has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.