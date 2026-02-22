AGCO Corporation $AGCO Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,421,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 534,135 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.91% of AGCO worth $152,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 14,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 5.5% in the second quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $137.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. AGCO Corporation has a 12-month low of $73.79 and a 12-month high of $143.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.30 and a 200 day moving average of $111.05.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 7.21%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-6.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Corporation will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.90%.

AGCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AGCO from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.73.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several near‑to‑mid term estimates for AGCO, increasing Q3 2026 to $1.50, Q4 2026 to $2.21 and lifting FY2026 to $5.57 (from $5.27). These upward revisions point to stronger-than-expected profit trends into 2026 and support a higher forward earnings profile for AGCO.

In other news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 2,300 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $315,192.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,301.76. The trade was a 12.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company’s product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

