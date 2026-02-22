Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) COO Sells $442,484.28 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) COO Oliver Mihm sold 2,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.78, for a total transaction of $442,484.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 22,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,733. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Plexus Stock Up 1.0%
Shares of PLXS opened at $198.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.81. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $103.43 and a one year high of $211.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. Plexus had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Plexus has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on PLXS. Weiss Ratings lowered Plexus from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Plexus from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.20.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Plexus
Plexus Company Profile
Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.
Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Plexus
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- Gold $5,000: The 2026 Gold & Silver Summit is LIVE March 4
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- This makes me furious
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.