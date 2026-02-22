Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Insider Sells $438,144.49 in Stock

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) insider Edwin Reisz sold 60,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $438,144.49. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,447,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,433,280.97. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of AVAH opened at $7.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $10.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average of $8.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAH. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 88,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Aveanna Healthcare

Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying in recent quarters — firms including Invesco, Millennium, Zimmer Partners and others increased or established positions in Q4, a vote of confidence that can support the stock over the medium term. MarketBeat Institutional Activity

Institutional buying in recent quarters — firms including Invesco, Millennium, Zimmer Partners and others increased or established positions in Q4, a vote of confidence that can support the stock over the medium term. Positive Sentiment: Despite recent sales, insiders still retain large, multi‑million‑dollar stakes (CEO, CFO and others remain major shareholders), which can temper panic selling and signal some continued alignment with shareholders. SEC Filing

Despite recent sales, insiders still retain large, multi‑million‑dollar stakes (CEO, CFO and others remain major shareholders), which can temper panic selling and signal some continued alignment with shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short interest shows zero shares for mid‑February — this is almost certainly a reporting/data anomaly and does not indicate genuine lack of short interest. Treat the short‑interest figure cautiously. Short Interest Data

Reported short interest shows zero shares for mid‑February — this is almost certainly a reporting/data anomaly and does not indicate genuine lack of short interest. Treat the short‑interest figure cautiously. Neutral Sentiment: Trading volume today was below recent averages; low volume can amplify price moves when large blocks or news hit the tape (higher intraday volatility risk).

Trading volume today was below recent averages; low volume can amplify price moves when large blocks or news hit the tape (higher intraday volatility risk). Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains mixed: consensus is around a “Hold” with an average target near $11 — helpful context for longer‑term positioning but not an immediate catalyst. Analyst Summary

Analyst coverage remains mixed: consensus is around a “Hold” with an average target near $11 — helpful context for longer‑term positioning but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Large, concentrated insider selling Feb. 17–19 by CEO Jeff Shaner — roughly 461,900 shares sold across three days (~$3.4M reported proceeds) — is the primary negative catalyst driving downward pressure as the market interprets sizeable CEO disposals as risk reduction. CEO Sales SEC Filing

Large, concentrated insider selling Feb. 17–19 by CEO Jeff Shaner — roughly 461,900 shares sold across three days (~$3.4M reported proceeds) — is the primary negative catalyst driving downward pressure as the market interprets sizeable CEO disposals as risk reduction. Negative Sentiment: Additional senior/executive selling (CFO Matthew Buckhalter, CAO Deborah Stewart, and other insiders including Edwin C. Reisz and Patrick A. Cunningham) involved hundreds of thousands of shares total across the same dates — a reinforcing negative signal that likely amplified the pullback. Other Insider Filings

Additional senior/executive selling (CFO Matthew Buckhalter, CAO Deborah Stewart, and other insiders including Edwin C. Reisz and Patrick A. Cunningham) involved hundreds of thousands of shares total across the same dates — a reinforcing negative signal that likely amplified the pullback. Negative Sentiment: Independent coverage singled out the insider selling as the main reason for a recent ~5–6% pullback, increasing market attention on the disposals and reinforcing short‑term selling pressure. AAII Article

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting Aveanna Healthcare this week:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Zacks Research cut Aveanna Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.06.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: AVAH) is a national provider of in-home health care services, specializing in pediatric skilled nursing, therapy, and related support for medically complex and chronically ill children. The company delivers a range of clinical and therapeutic solutions designed to enable patients to receive care in the comfort of their own homes, reducing the need for hospital stays and long-term institutional care. Aveanna’s offerings include registered nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapy, behavioral health counseling, and durable medical equipment coordination.

In addition to pediatric home health services, Aveanna operates adult home health and personal care support programs, assisting elderly and disabled adults with daily living activities, medication management, and rehabilitation therapies.

