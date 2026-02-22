Wall Street Zen Upgrades LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) to Hold

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LVO. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of LiveOne in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LiveOne in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

LiveOne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LVO opened at $4.96 on Friday. LiveOne has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LiveOne will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveOne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in LiveOne during the second quarter worth approximately $2,074,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveOne during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LiveOne during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the third quarter valued at $1,239,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the second quarter valued at $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

About LiveOne

LiveOne, Inc (NASDAQ: LVO) is a digital media and entertainment company specializing in live and on-demand music, podcasts and original content. The company provides streaming access to live concerts, festival performances and exclusive artist-driven programming through its digital platform and mobile applications. Its service offerings include ad-supported free tiers as well as premium subscription packages that deliver high-quality audio and video experiences for music fans worldwide.

The LiveOne platform aggregates a diverse range of content, including live concert streams, curated on-demand playlists, artist interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.

