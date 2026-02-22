WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WBTN. Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research lowered WEBTOON Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut WEBTOON Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEBTOON Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of WEBTOON Entertainment stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. WEBTOON Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBTN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 17,088 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in WEBTOON Entertainment by 329.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 146,514 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEBTOON Entertainment by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in WEBTOON Entertainment by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in WEBTOON Entertainment by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 366,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter.

Webtoon Entertainment Inc operates WEBTOON, a leading digital comics platform offering a diverse library of user-generated and professionally produced webcomics. The company enables creators around the world to publish serialized content in a vertical-scrolling format optimized for mobile and web consumption. Through its platform, readers can access thousands of titles across genres such as romance, fantasy, drama, and action, with both free-to-read episodes and advanced access options supported by microtransactions and advertising.

Founded as part of Naver Corporation and launched internationally in 2014, Webtoon Entertainment has grown rapidly by fostering a direct connection between comic creators and global audiences.

