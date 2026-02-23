1,397 Shares in Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY Acquired by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,397 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $373.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.20.

Dycom Industries Price Performance

Shares of DY opened at $429.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.84. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.37 and a 1-year high of $445.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eitan Gertel sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.62, for a total value of $1,259,784.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,883.14. The trade was a 18.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc (NYSE: DY) is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications industry in North America. The company delivers engineering, construction, installation and maintenance solutions for communications infrastructure, supporting a broad range of network technologies and system architectures. Dycom’s services span outside plant construction, cable placement, fiber optic deployment, wireless and wireline network engineering, as well as testing and turn-up services for voice, data and video applications.

Dycom’s customer base includes major telecommunications carriers, cable operators, utility companies and competitive local exchange carriers.

Featured Stories

