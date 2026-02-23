Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Position Increased by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $28,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,181,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,970,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Synopsys by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,266,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,725,362,000 after purchasing an additional 85,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,545,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,810,214,000 after purchasing an additional 51,043 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 29.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,598,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,333,095,000 after buying an additional 585,494 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 10.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,913,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,757,000 after buying an additional 187,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. HSBC lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $455.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Synopsys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $547.00.

SNPS stock opened at $439.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $474.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $481.90. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.74 and a 12 month high of $651.73. The company has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.320-14.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.580 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,270. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total transaction of $1,685,035.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 17,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,058.34. The trade was a 17.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 4,157 shares of company stock worth $1,945,036 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

