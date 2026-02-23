Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Buys 75,395 Shares of Ford Motor Company $F

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,293,659 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,395 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $15,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 86.6% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 990.9% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.02.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $14.01 on Monday. Ford Motor Company has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $45.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.13%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.