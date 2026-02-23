Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD Shares Bought by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ boosted its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,695 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $31,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $96.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.67. Toronto Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $99.04.

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 16.52%.The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Toronto Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 37.37%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TD. Zacks Research upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Toronto Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Raymond James Financial raised Toronto Dominion Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Formed through the 1955 merger of the Bank of Toronto (founded 1855) and the Dominion Bank (founded 1869), TD is one of Canada’s largest banks and offers a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

TD’s core businesses include Canadian and U.S. personal and commercial banking, wealth management, wholesale banking and insurance.

