Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Has $15.91 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ increased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $15,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $201.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.36 and a 52 week high of $203.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.20. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.94.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross’s business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

