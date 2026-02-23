Semanteon Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Valaris Limited $VAL

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Get Valaris alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Valaris by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 50.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Valaris by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 79,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Valaris by 11.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on VAL. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valaris from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valaris in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Valaris from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Valaris from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Valaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.56.

Valaris News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Valaris this week:

Valaris Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VAL opened at $95.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.34. Valaris Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $96.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Valaris Profile

(Free Report)

Valaris PLC is a leading provider of offshore drilling services to the global energy industry. The company operates a diverse fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, including drillships, semisubmersibles and jackup rigs, designed to support exploration and production activities in deepwater, ultra-deepwater and harsh‐environment settings. Valaris serves a wide range of international oil and gas customers, offering turnkey drilling solutions, project management and advanced technology integration to enhance operational efficiency and safety.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Valaris maintains a significant presence in key offshore basins around the world.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.