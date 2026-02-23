Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Purchases 10,821 Shares of Newmont Corporation $NEM

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ increased its position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,821 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Newmont were worth $29,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 327.8% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,648.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Newmont in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $122.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Newmont Corporation has a twelve month low of $41.23 and a twelve month high of $134.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.33. The firm has a market cap of $132.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.40.

Newmont Increases Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.71. Newmont had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 31.25%.The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 15.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $192,108.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 32,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,003.24. This represents a 5.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Newmont News

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: Beat expectations: Q4 EPS of $2.52 and revenue of $6.82B topped estimates, driven by higher realized gold prices and margin expansion. Read More.

Beat expectations: Q4 EPS of $2.52 and revenue of $6.82B topped estimates, driven by higher realized gold prices and margin expansion. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Record free cash flow and strong profitability in 2025 supported balance sheet and capital flexibility — a reason some investors remain constructive. Read More.

Record free cash flow and strong profitability in 2025 supported balance sheet and capital flexibility — a reason some investors remain constructive. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase: the company raised the quarterly payout to $0.26 (4% increase), signaling continued shareholder returns. Read More.

Dividend increase: the company raised the quarterly payout to $0.26 (4% increase), signaling continued shareholder returns. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mineral reserves declined to 118.2M attributable gold ounces at year‑end 2025 versus 134.1M in 2024 — management attributes the drop mainly to divestments rather than operating shortfalls. Read More.

Mineral reserves declined to 118.2M attributable gold ounces at year‑end 2025 versus 134.1M in 2024 — management attributes the drop mainly to divestments rather than operating shortfalls. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst framing remains mixed-to-favorable: many firms still rate NEM buy/outperform and Zacks highlights it as a strong growth stock based on style scores, leaving upside potential for longer‑term investors. Read More.

Analyst framing remains mixed-to-favorable: many firms still rate NEM buy/outperform and Zacks highlights it as a strong growth stock based on style scores, leaving upside potential for longer‑term investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: 2026 guidance disappointed: management forecast ~5.3M oz attributable gold production (below 2025), AISC around ~$1,680/oz and sizable sustaining/development capital spending — the softer outlook is the main near‑term headwind. Read More.

2026 guidance disappointed: management forecast ~5.3M oz attributable gold production (below 2025), AISC around ~$1,680/oz and sizable sustaining/development capital spending — the softer outlook is the main near‑term headwind. Read More. Negative Sentiment: “Sell‑the‑news” reaction: after the strong quarter, investors focused on the muted 2026 outlook and the stock pulled back as a result. Read More.

“Sell‑the‑news” reaction: after the strong quarter, investors focused on the muted 2026 outlook and the stock pulled back as a result. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/pricing moves and insider/institutional flows: BMO trimmed its price target (from $145 to $140) and filings show notable insider sales and large institutional reallocations (some big holders reduced positions), which likely added selling pressure. Read More.

Analyst/pricing moves and insider/institutional flows: BMO trimmed its price target (from $145 to $140) and filings show notable insider sales and large institutional reallocations (some big holders reduced positions), which likely added selling pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Median analyst targets and positioning: recent medians/targets (Quiver/other services) show some targets below the current price, reinforcing mixed near‑term sentiment. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Argus upped their price target on Newmont from $75.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Newmont from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.88.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

