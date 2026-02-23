Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Has $16.21 Million Position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,647 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $16,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STX. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,435,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 20,371 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $411.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $347.93 and a 200-day moving average of $268.13. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $459.84.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.59% and a negative return on equity of 936.38%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 20,195 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.29, for a total value of $8,932,046.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,560.68. The trade was a 86.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.91, for a total transaction of $204,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,568.91. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 83,955 shares of company stock valued at $29,925,749 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.35.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

