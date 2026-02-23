Republic Services, Inc. $RSG Shares Acquired by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ increased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $16,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 68.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $219.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.81. The company has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.42 and a 1 year high of $258.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 12.90%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Republic Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $268.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Republic Services from $251.00 to $248.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $237.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Republic Services from $271.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,121.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,300.40. This trade represents a 9.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic’s core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

