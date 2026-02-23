Credo Technology Group (CRDO) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Credo Technology Group to post earnings of $0.78 per share and revenue of $385.9390 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, March 2, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $268.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 272.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Credo Technology Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

CRDO stock opened at $124.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 108.83 and a beta of 2.65. Credo Technology Group has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $213.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRDO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Credo Technology Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. New Street Research set a $240.00 price target on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.29.

Insider Activity

In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.70, for a total transaction of $9,608,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,613,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,458,986.70. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 370,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $56,680,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,276,000. This trade represents a 48.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 917,976 shares of company stock worth $136,567,647. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 642.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 268.6% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the third quarter worth $49,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CRDO) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo’s product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

