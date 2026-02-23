Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Purchases 1,636 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $15,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,432,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,635,471,000 after buying an additional 111,386 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,270,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,019,000 after acquiring an additional 446,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,115,000 after acquiring an additional 47,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $693,736,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,179,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,650,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.22, for a total transaction of $3,809,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,529.98. This represents a 55.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.08, for a total transaction of $2,660,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,239.92. The trade was a 29.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,658 shares of company stock valued at $8,998,675. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:AMP opened at $471.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $500.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $396.14 and a fifty-two week high of $550.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.33 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 19.28%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $484.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Raymond James Financial set a $582.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $605.00 price target (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $568.00 to $554.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $555.67.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides a range of advice-based wealth management, asset management and insurance products to individual and institutional clients. Its business model centers on delivering financial planning and investment advice through a network of financial advisors alongside proprietary product offerings designed to meet retirement, protection and accumulation needs.

Core products and services include comprehensive financial planning and advisory services, managed investment portfolios, retirement planning solutions, annuities and life insurance products.

