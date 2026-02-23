Premier Fund Managers Ltd Purchases Shares of 8,712 Cactus, Inc. $WHD

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Cactus by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 107,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 28,139 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 249.2% in the third quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 20,258 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Cactus during the third quarter worth about $1,872,000. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cactus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $672,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cactus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $525,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus Price Performance

WHD stock opened at $58.41 on Monday. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $60.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.81.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WHD shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Cactus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cactus from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup raised Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cactus from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers. Its products are sold and rented primarily for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells for drilling, completion, and production phases of the wells.

