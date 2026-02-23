3,396 Shares in Jabil, Inc. $JBL Bought by Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,396 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 45.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 757.1% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Jabil from $267.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Jabil from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.14.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.91, for a total value of $3,703,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 262,566 shares in the company, valued at $64,830,171.06. The trade was a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam E. Berry sold 1,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.20, for a total transaction of $404,107.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,544. This trade represents a 7.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,529 shares of company stock valued at $42,145,485. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $271.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. Jabil, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.66 and a 1 year high of $277.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.07.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Jabil had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 2.26%.The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.550-11.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.670 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.98%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

