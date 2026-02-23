Raiffeisen Bank International AG Invests $840,000 in Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 714.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CINF shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.33.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.4%

CINF stock opened at $163.00 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $123.01 and a 1-year high of $174.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.51. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 18.94%.The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.94%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) is an insurance holding company headquartered in the Cincinnati area of Ohio that provides property and casualty insurance products and related services. Founded as part of the Cincinnati Insurance group, the company operates through a set of insurance subsidiaries to underwrite and service policies for both personal and commercial customers. Cincinnati Financial is publicly traded and emphasizes underwriting discipline and long-term relationships with its distribution partners and policyholders.

The company’s core business centers on property and casualty insurance, including homeowners, automobile, commercial casualty, commercial multi-peril, and specialty commercial coverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.