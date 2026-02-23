Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stock Holdings Increased by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,673,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,833 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.9% of Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $551,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $332.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.08. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $414.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.13.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total transaction of $24,311,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 132,836 shares in the company, valued at $46,133,942.80. This represents a 34.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $10,434,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 277,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,428,573.34. This represents a 9.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 779,101 shares of company stock valued at $283,804,325 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom launched BroadPeak™, a next‑generation radio DFE SoC (5nm) for 5G Advanced and 6G massive MIMO that the company says cuts power by up to 40% and is shipping samples — a clear product catalyst for telco infrastructure revenue if adoption scales. Broadcom Introduces Industry’s First 6G Digital Front-End SoC for Massive MIMO

Broadcom launched BroadPeak™, a next‑generation radio DFE SoC (5nm) for 5G Advanced and 6G massive MIMO that the company says cuts power by up to 40% and is shipping samples — a clear product catalyst for telco infrastructure revenue if adoption scales. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and commentary pieces are broadly constructive on Broadcom’s AI exposure and diversified revenue streams — several bullish analyst ratings and price targets (median ~$450) support upside expectations versus today’s price. (Analyst coverage cited across recent reports.)

Analyst and commentary pieces are broadly constructive on Broadcom’s AI exposure and diversified revenue streams — several bullish analyst ratings and price targets (median ~$450) support upside expectations versus today’s price. (Analyst coverage cited across recent reports.) Positive Sentiment: Market commentary argues that AI capex volatility creates buying opportunities for hardware leaders like Broadcom as hyperscaler spending ramps, which can sustain multi‑year revenue growth. Broadcom: AI CapEx Panic Is Your Opportunity

Market commentary argues that AI capex volatility creates buying opportunities for hardware leaders like Broadcom as hyperscaler spending ramps, which can sustain multi‑year revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom reports a large AI backlog (reported ~US$73B) that underpins long‑term revenue visibility but has people debating whether the current multiple already prices that growth. That makes the stock sensitive to guidance and execution updates. Broadcom’s US$73b AI Backlog Puts Valuation And Risks In Focus

Broadcom reports a large AI backlog (reported ~US$73B) that underpins long‑term revenue visibility but has people debating whether the current multiple already prices that growth. That makes the stock sensitive to guidance and execution updates. Neutral Sentiment: Recent hedge‑fund activity is mixed — several firms (Woodline, Farallon, Owl Creek) added positions while others (D1 Capital, Altimeter, 3G Capital) trimmed — leaving institutional flows ambiguous for near‑term price direction. 3G Capital Partners Cuts 65,000 Broadcom Shares Stake

Recent hedge‑fund activity is mixed — several firms (Woodline, Farallon, Owl Creek) added positions while others (D1 Capital, Altimeter, 3G Capital) trimmed — leaving institutional flows ambiguous for near‑term price direction. Negative Sentiment: Elevated insider selling and large institutional reductions (e.g., a reported large Q4 trim by a major asset manager) increase near‑term downside risk if execution or guidance disappoints — investors watch insider/inst flows closely. (Quiver/filings summaries.)

Elevated insider selling and large institutional reductions (e.g., a reported large Q4 trim by a major asset manager) increase near‑term downside risk if execution or guidance disappoints — investors watch insider/inst flows closely. (Quiver/filings summaries.) Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns: multiple commentary pieces note Broadcom isn’t cheap today, so upside depends on continued strong execution, hyperscaler capex, and product adoption — any softness in guidance could pressure the shares. Broadcom Stock Isn’t Cheap. Why Bulls Still See Room to Run

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

