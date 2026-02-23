Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Grows Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. $CME

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in CME Group were worth $30,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,571,447,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,502,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,029,000 after acquiring an additional 777,571 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,176,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,695,313,000 after acquiring an additional 532,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in CME Group by 131,625.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 486,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,970,000 after acquiring an additional 485,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $308.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $283.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.74. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.91 and a fifty-two week high of $309.35. The company has a market cap of $111.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 62.45% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CME Group from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CME Group from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on CME Group from $304.00 to $302.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on CME Group from $311.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.53.

Insider Activity

In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $224,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,700. This trade represents a 21.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total value of $91,770.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,647,194.10. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,048 shares of company stock valued at $7,054,920. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world’s largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company’s core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

