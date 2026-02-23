Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 59,654 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.48, for a total transaction of $60,746.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,581,722. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Paul Scannell sold 5,490 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.43, for a total transaction of $1,863,470.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,897,557.03. The trade was a 21.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 56,475 shares of company stock worth $18,505,486 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $296.28 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $376.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $307.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.57.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $319.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.50.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company’s offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

