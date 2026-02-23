Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Grows Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $15,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at about $731,047,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,701,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,808,000 after purchasing an additional 932,659 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,490,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,711,000 after purchasing an additional 515,484 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,558,000 after buying an additional 410,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,583,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,084,000 after buying an additional 389,321 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Take-Two Interactive Software

Here are the key news stories impacting Take-Two Interactive Software this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTWO. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TTWO

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $30,183.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 65,626 shares in the company, valued at $12,779,350.98. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.48, for a total value of $101,628.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,270.92. This represents a 14.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 982 shares of company stock valued at $214,412 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $199.72 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.56 and a 1 year high of $264.79. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.41 and a 200 day moving average of $240.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two’s publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.