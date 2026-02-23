Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 23,671 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,671 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $27,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. McHugh Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. McHugh Group LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Thornton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadcom from $443.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.13.

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom launched BroadPeak™, a next‑generation radio DFE SoC (5nm) for 5G Advanced and 6G massive MIMO that the company says cuts power by up to 40% and is shipping samples — a clear product catalyst for telco infrastructure revenue if adoption scales.

Analyst and commentary pieces are broadly constructive on Broadcom's AI exposure and diversified revenue streams — several bullish analyst ratings and price targets (median ~$450) support upside expectations versus today's price.

Market commentary argues that AI capex volatility creates buying opportunities for hardware leaders like Broadcom as hyperscaler spending ramps, which can sustain multi‑year revenue growth.

Broadcom reports a large AI backlog (reported ~US$73B) that underpins long‑term revenue visibility but has people debating whether the current multiple already prices that growth. That makes the stock sensitive to guidance and execution updates.

Recent hedge‑fund activity is mixed — several firms (Woodline, Farallon, Owl Creek) added positions while others (D1 Capital, Altimeter, 3G Capital) trimmed — leaving institutional flows ambiguous for near‑term price direction.

Elevated insider selling and large institutional reductions (e.g., a reported large Q4 trim by a major asset manager) increase near‑term downside risk if execution or guidance disappoints — investors watch insider/inst flows closely.

Valuation concerns: multiple commentary pieces note Broadcom isn't cheap today, so upside depends on continued strong execution, hyperscaler capex, and product adoption — any softness in guidance could pressure the shares.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $631,998.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,179.60. This trade represents a 7.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $10,434,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 277,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,428,573.34. This represents a 9.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $332.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.88, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $414.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 54.62%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

