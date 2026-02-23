2,783 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL Purchased by Semanteon Capital Management LP

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 134.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 80,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 477,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 3,134 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.27, for a total value of $608,842.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,977.06. This trade represents a 21.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ODFL opened at $201.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.38. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $126.01 and a one year high of $208.74.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 18.62%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

ODFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 target price (up from $164.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays set a $185.00 price target on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.88.

Old Dominion Freight Line is a U.S.-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation company that provides regional, inter-regional and national freight services. Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Thomasville, North Carolina, the company has grown from a regional carrier into a national freight network, operating a broad system of service centers and terminals to move shipments for shippers of varying sizes and industries.

The company’s core business is LTL trucking, offering scheduled pickup and delivery for palletized freight that does not require a full truckload.

