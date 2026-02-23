Raiffeisen Bank International AG Sells 9,076 Shares of DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Raiffeisen Bank International AG lowered its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,076 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 4,800.0% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 392 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 83.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $71.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, February 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of DexCom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

DexCom stock opened at $73.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.26. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.11 and a fifty-two week high of $91.87.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 17.94%.DexCom’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company’s offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

