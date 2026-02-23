Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG Shares Purchased by Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at $1,051,262,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,512,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,943,000 after buying an additional 1,660,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,683,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,761,093,000 after buying an additional 844,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,452,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,448,703,000 after buying an additional 228,819 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 698.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 243,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,214,000 after buying an additional 213,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.93.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Glyn Aeppel acquired 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $186.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,176.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 19,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,466. This represents a 1.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel C. Smith acquired 347 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $186.00 per share, with a total value of $64,542.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 32,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,480. This represents a 1.07% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought a total of 2,192 shares of company stock worth $407,712 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.9%

Simon Property Group stock opened at $201.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.39. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.34 and a 1 year high of $203.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 124.12% and a net margin of 72.71%.The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.06%.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE: SPG) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon’s portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.