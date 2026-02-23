Raiffeisen Bank International AG Takes $918,000 Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,639,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.0% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth approximately $3,419,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTWO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.94.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $199.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.92. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.56 and a twelve month high of $264.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.99.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.48, for a total value of $101,628.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,270.92. This trade represents a 14.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 155 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $30,183.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 65,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,779,350.98. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 982 shares of company stock valued at $214,412. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two’s publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

