Raiffeisen Bank International AG Boosts Position in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 75.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,810 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,246,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101,880 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 27.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 310,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 66,192 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 6.8% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,432,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,982,000 after purchasing an additional 91,744 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Kenvue by 40.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,319,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,487,000 after purchasing an additional 958,757 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kenvue by 55.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 980,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 351,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.
Kenvue Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $18.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.59. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.59.
Kenvue Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 107.79%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on KVUE shares. Johnson Rice restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kenvue from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore set a $18.00 price target on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.
Insider Activity
In other Kenvue news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith acquired 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $55,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,307,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,333,567.84. This represents a 13.27% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Kenvue Company Profile
Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.
The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.
