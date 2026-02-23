Raiffeisen Bank International AG Boosts Position in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 75.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,810 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,246,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101,880 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 27.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 310,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 66,192 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 6.8% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,432,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,982,000 after purchasing an additional 91,744 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Kenvue by 40.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,319,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,487,000 after purchasing an additional 958,757 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kenvue by 55.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 980,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 351,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $18.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.59. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.59.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 107.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on KVUE shares. Johnson Rice restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kenvue from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore set a $18.00 price target on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KVUE

Insider Activity

In other Kenvue news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith acquired 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $55,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,307,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,333,567.84. This represents a 13.27% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.