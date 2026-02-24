Colonial Trust Co SC Purchases 9,067 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,067 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Colonial Trust Co SC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,022,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,902,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,497 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,634,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,285 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 458.2% in the second quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 2,065,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,113,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,740,000 after buying an additional 1,607,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $101.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.16. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.15 and a 12-month high of $101.35.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

