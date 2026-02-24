Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Director David Henry Hoffmann Purchases 10,600 Shares of Stock

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) Director David Henry Hoffmann bought 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.81 per share, with a total value of $82,786.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,947,339 shares in the company, valued at $85,498,717.59. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Henry Hoffmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 23rd, David Henry Hoffmann bought 15,200 shares of Lee Enterprises stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $135,432.00.

On Tuesday, February 17th, David Henry Hoffmann purchased 10,600 shares of Lee Enterprises stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $75,260.00.

On Friday, February 13th, David Henry Hoffmann purchased 6,099 shares of Lee Enterprises stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $43,729.83.

Lee Enterprises Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of Lee Enterprises stock opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $11.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $52.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lee Enterprises

About Lee Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 601,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 115,779 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 226,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lee Enterprises by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,262 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 15,715.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 28,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lee Enterprises, Inc is a publicly traded media company based in Davenport, Iowa, with a heritage dating back to 1890 when Alfred W. Lee acquired the Davenport Times-Democrat. Over the decades, the company has grown through acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest regional news publishers in the United States. Lee Enterprises’ shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LEE.

The company’s principal activities center on the production and distribution of local journalism across print and digital channels.

