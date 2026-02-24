Colonial Trust Co SC Trims Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Colonial Trust Co SC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,389,000. Monetta Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,299 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Inkwell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inkwell Capital LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 24,423 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $411.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $408.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.13.

NYSE:UNH opened at $282.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.57. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $606.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The firm had revenue of $113.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

