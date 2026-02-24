Cowa LLC Buys Shares of 1,126 Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,700,424,000 after buying an additional 1,457,109 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,223,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,778,116,000 after buying an additional 22,220 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 118.3% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,071,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,843,749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,986,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,792,901,000 after acquiring an additional 64,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
Invesco QQQ stock opened at $601.41 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $637.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $616.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $605.73.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentators argue the Nasdaq‑100 remains a “must‑own” for long-term investors despite a modest YTD pullback; this supports continued inflows into QQQ as a core tech exposure. Tech Trying Investors’ Patience, But The Sector’s Still a Must-Own
- Positive Sentiment: Analysis comparing VGT, XLK and QQQ highlights ETFs as straightforward ways to capture the AI revolution; coverage that includes QQQ can support buyer interest from investors seeking broad AI/tech exposure rather than single‑name risk. VGT, XLK, or QQQ: Which is the Best Tech ETF to Profit From the AI Revolution?
- Neutral Sentiment: Longer-form market commentary argues that Wall Street strategies must adapt to new dynamics; implications are structural rather than immediate, so this is watch‑list material for portfolio positioning rather than a direct trade trigger. The Old Playbook Is Dead – And Wall Street Has To Adapt
- Negative Sentiment: Pre‑market updates showed QQQ trading lower ahead of the session, reflecting immediate selling pressure and risk‑off flows into the open. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 2/23/2026
- Negative Sentiment: Recent pieces on tariffs warn that new or shifting tariff policy could pressure technology supply chains and margins, a macro risk that tends to hit tech‑heavy indexes like the Nasdaq‑100 (and QQQ) harder than broad market ETFs. Goodbye Old Tariffs, Hello New Tariffs
- Negative Sentiment: Ongoing debate over tariffs and their market implications increases uncertainty for international supply chains and trade‑sensitive tech names within QQQ. The Battle Over Tariffs Is Not Over – Market Implications
Invesco QQQ Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
