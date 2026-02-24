Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Director Raymond Debbane Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) Director Raymond Debbane purchased 50,000 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,704,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,027.84. This trade represents a 3.02% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Raymond Debbane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 20th, Raymond Debbane acquired 100,000 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.7%

LXRX opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $548.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $1.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 65,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 28,594 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 69,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 17,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

LXRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel medicines through its proprietary genome biology platform. By leveraging large-scale gene knockout libraries, the company identifies potential therapeutic targets and advances them through preclinical and clinical development. Lexicon’s approach emphasizes the translation of genetic insights into targeted therapies for a range of human diseases.

The company’s most advanced product is telotristat ethyl (sold under the brand name XERMELO), an oral treatment approved for the management of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in patients inadequately controlled by somatostatin analog therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.