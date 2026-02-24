Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Director Raymond Debbane Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) Director Raymond Debbane purchased 50,000 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,704,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,027.84. This trade represents a 3.02% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Raymond Debbane also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 20th, Raymond Debbane acquired 100,000 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.7%
LXRX opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $548.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $1.83.
LXRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.23.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel medicines through its proprietary genome biology platform. By leveraging large-scale gene knockout libraries, the company identifies potential therapeutic targets and advances them through preclinical and clinical development. Lexicon’s approach emphasizes the translation of genetic insights into targeted therapies for a range of human diseases.
The company’s most advanced product is telotristat ethyl (sold under the brand name XERMELO), an oral treatment approved for the management of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in patients inadequately controlled by somatostatin analog therapy.
