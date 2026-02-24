NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Major Shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc Sells 63,517 Shares of Stock

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) major shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 63,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $128,939.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 586,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,560.49. This represents a 9.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Get NET Power alerts:

8 Rivers Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 19th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 125,000 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $267,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 18th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 75,000 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $155,250.00.

On Friday, February 13th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 100,000 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $214,000.00.

On Thursday, February 12th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 150,000 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $304,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 11th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 60,000 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $121,200.00.

On Tuesday, February 10th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 40,000 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $83,200.00.

On Thursday, January 29th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 54,780 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $128,733.00.

On Wednesday, January 28th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 65,220 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $155,223.60.

On Tuesday, January 27th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 100,000 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $238,000.00.

On Monday, January 26th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 130,000 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $305,500.00.

NET Power Price Performance

NPWR stock opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75. NET Power Inc. has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $412.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NET Power in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NET Power from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised NET Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NET Power

Institutional Trading of NET Power

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of NET Power by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NET Power by 48.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in NET Power by 44.9% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in NET Power by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of NET Power by 17.8% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 46,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

About NET Power

(Get Free Report)

NET Power, Inc is an energy technology company focused on developing and commercializing power generation plants that burn natural gas and other fuels with near-zero carbon emissions. The company’s core innovation is the proprietary Allam-Fetvedt Cycle, a supercritical carbon dioxide power cycle that captures all carbon dioxide produced during combustion without the need for separate carbon capture systems. By integrating gas combustion, heat exchange and carbon dioxide separation into a single closed-loop process, NET Power aims to deliver baseload power with efficiencies and emissions profiles competitive with conventional and renewable generation sources.

Since demonstrating its first full-scale Allam-Cycle facility in La Porte, Texas, NET Power has moved from pilot operation toward commercial deployment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.