Suncorp Group (ASX:SUN) Insider Elmer Kupper Acquires 7,500 Shares of Stock

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUN – Get Free Report) insider Elmer Kupper bought 7,500 shares of Suncorp Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$15.49 per share, for a total transaction of A$116,175.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 111.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 22nd. Suncorp Group’s payout ratio is 127.54%.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Consumer Insurance; Commercial and Personal Injury; and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Consumer Insurance segment provides insurance products, including home and contents, motor, and boat insurance products. The Commercial and Personal Injury segment offers commercial motor, commercial property, marine, industrial special risks, public liability and professional indemnity, workers’ compensation, and compulsory third party products.

