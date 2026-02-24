Bloom Energy Corporation $BE Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,756,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,790,000 after acquiring an additional 95,990 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,127,000 after purchasing an additional 836,810 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at $57,821,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 177.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,392,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,167 shares during the period. Finally, Elemental Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at about $101,720,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,521 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total value of $211,981.77. Following the transaction, the insider owned 230,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,057,469.29. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.56, for a total value of $465,013.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 219,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,685,196.76. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,294 shares of company stock worth $1,520,974. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

BE stock opened at $160.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of -421.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 3.07. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $176.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.12.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The company had revenue of $777.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BE. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $143.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. China Renaissance started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bloom Energy to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.50.

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

