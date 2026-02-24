iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG is Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

Bright Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 353,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,511 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 17.3% of Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $35,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $101.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.16. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.15 and a 1 year high of $101.35.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

